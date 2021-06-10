Watch
Evacuations in place for part of Scofield due to Bennion Creek fire

Posted at 5:51 PM, Jun 10, 2021
SCHOFIELD, Utah — Evacuations were put in place Thursday for a Scofield community due to the Bennion Creek fire.

The Aspen Cove area was put under mandatory evacuation at 5 p.m. due to "extreme fire behavior and winds pushing the fire towards the community."

"All residence are asked to leave immediately and the public is asked to remain clear of the area for public and firefighter safety," the evacuation order said.

The evacuations come as the fire grows to 1,471 acres and is only 25% contained.

The fire was started on Friday, June 4 and prompted the evacuation of a Boy Scout camp in the area at the time.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what started the fire.

