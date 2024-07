RICH COUNTY, Utah — Garden City officials have ordered the immediate evacuation of a Garden City neighborhood within a quarter-mile radius as crews work on a propane gas leak Friday afternoon.

All people in the area are ordered to leave immediately and to remain out of the area until further notice due to the propane leak.

The cause of the propane leak is not known at this time.

