Evacuations prompted by gas leak in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Evacuations were put in place in Salt Lake City due to a gas leak caused by construction Wednesday afternoon.

The leak was in the area of 900 South 800 East.



Salt Lake City fire officials said crews are responding to the scene and working to contain the leak.

"Some" evacuations were in progress, officials explained. It's unclear how many people were evacuated but fire officials said all businesses and homes in a half-block radius were evacuated.

No foot or vehicle traffic is allowed in the area until the leak is contained.

Fire officials report there is no estimated timeline for reopening the area.

