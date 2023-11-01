Evanston Alpaca farm offers comfort, healing, handmade goods to all

EVANSTON, Wyoming — Alpacas on the range?

It isn't the first animal that comes to mind of those that roam the Mountain West, as these members of the camel family are usually found in South America.

But they can also be found in the rolling hills of Evanston, a few feet away from Wyoming State Highway 89 on the Amare Farm, where alpacas rule.

“They are fascinating,” said owner Doreen Angwin. “Fascinating.”

Angwin began raising the animals in 2010, and at one point, had 20 alpacas in the herd.

But when her husband was diagnosed with cancer, she sold all but two so that she could help care for him.

Angwin’s husband lost his battle with cancer in 2018, but she found comfort and healing by adding more alpacas to the herd.

Now ten alpacas roam the land of the family farm.

In addition to the emotional benefits they provide, their alpaca fiber is spun into yarn that Angwin uses to weave scarves and beanies, along with all things alpaca in a small store adjacent to the farm.

“Wool is itchy,” Angwin compared. “Alpaca is warmer and hypoallergenic. It is very soft.”

Proving that nothing the animals produce goes to waste, the store also sells droppings from the alpacas.

“It is the best fertilizer,” she said.

Now Angwin is offering free tours of the farm to allow people of all ages to learn about the animals while getting an up-close look at their curious personalities.

“They spit at each other, not at me,” she said. “Unless the wind is blowing. Then I get nailed.”

She wants to share her love for these animals with the community, to give others a glimpse at the animals that have enriched her life for more than a decade.

Those interested in scheduling a free tour to meet the alpacas or visit the store can contact Angwin at LeSage57@outlook.com.