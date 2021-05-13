Events return to The Gateway in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — After a year of scaled-back and canceled events, The Gateway is welcoming back a full list of festivals, concerts and events.

Events making a comeback include workout classes, like Pilates on the Plaza and Goga (goat yoga), which starts in May. The outdoor urban flea market is back May through October. After going virtual last year, the Chalk Art Festival is back in June, as is Festa Italiana in September.

“Events bring community, these shared experiences, they have been sorely missed, I think for everybody, and very much so for our merchants here, we are an entertainment destination. We have a lot of entertainment experiences, like Dreamscapes and the Clark Planetarium and all of these great museums and restaurants, and so having these events here is a real keystone part of what we do,” said Jacklyn Briggs, marketing director for The Gateway.

Safety measures will still be in place. Briggs says masks will be required at events and hand sanitizing stations are set up around The Gateway. For a full list of all of the events happening at The Gateway this year, click here.