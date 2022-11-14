'Everything is innovative,' Teacher in Jordan School District masters virtual learning

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A teacher in the Jordan School District is embracing the challenge of virtual learning and perfecting the concept for her students.

Ms. Celena Ottley is a first-grade teacher at Rocky Peak Virtual Elementary.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced all teachers to pivot to this new style of learning, Ottley learned to quickly adjust.

“Everything is innovative,” she said. “There is no paper or pencil. It’s, ‘how can you share your ideas?’”

When most classes returned to the more traditional in-person style of learning, Ottley decided to remain in the virtual classroom to serve families and students who prefer this new model.

She feels she is able to foster better connections with students.

“A lot of people think you can't make a connection online,” she said. “I feel more connected because I see their dog. I get to see their favorite stuffed animal.”

Being able to see students complete their work in real-time and offer immediate assistance to any student needing help are other advantages Ottley finds in the virtual learning model.

Her students are thriving.

“She makes the kids feel important and smart,” said Kinsal Barker, the mom of Cohen, a first-grade student.

Cohen doesn’t hold back when expressing his feelings about his teacher.

When asked how much he likes Ottley, he responded by stretching his arms out as wide as possible.

The program allows for in-person activities, like optional days in the classroom and activities like a service project.

“This wall of, you’re my educator – you’re still my educator, you’re still my teacher,” Ottley said. But, you're a real human. That opens the door for more connectedness.”

The pandemic showed that there is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach to education.

Ottley explained may return to full-time in-person learning in the future, but for now, she is committed to changing the game in the rapidly evolving virtual learning environment.