Ex-boyfriend opens fire on woman and her date, Layton police say

LAYTON, Utah — A man is behind bars without bail after Layton police said on Tuesday he opened fire at his ex-girlfriend and her date as they were sitting in a truck.

According to the arrest documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when police got a call from a person that said they had been flagged over by a man with a truck near Gentile and Main Street in Layton. The man told the caller that he had just been shot in the leg.

According to the responding officer, the shooting happened near 400 N Main Street.

A man and a woman were sitting in a pickup truck when the woman’s ex-boyfriend approached them and “basically” pistol-whipped the both of them.

The officer said the woman was able to get out of the truck before the suspect starting firing shots from a handgun. The officer said the suspect fired three times, only hitting the man once in the leg.

Police said the male victim drove away right after he was shot while the suspect left on foot, ran to his car nearby, and left.

Detectives tracked the suspect down to a trailer on a property in Clinton where they served a search warrant with the help of a SWAT team and took him into custody.

The male victim was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the woman had injuries that were not serious and did not require any medical attention, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Aaron Lopez Gaitan. Police were set to charge him with nine crimes, including a felony because he previously had a domestic violence charge in 2016 which prohibited him from having the gun.

A judge determined that Lopez Gaitan be held without bond.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you are in immediate danger call 911.