Ex-FDNY battalion chief joins former Gov. Herbert, others at 9/11 anniversary event

Early Saturday morning, a former battalion chief for the New York Fire Department joined former Governor Gary Herbert and others in Park City in remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Sep 11, 2021
PARK CITY, Utah — Early Saturday morning, a former battalion chief for the New York Fire Department joined former Governor Gary Herbert and others in Park City. Both spoke in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Their remarks acknowledged the somber emotions that come with remembering 9/11, but also the charge to do better and be a better people because of what we experienced 20 years ago today.

“I worked 31 years with the FDNY," former Battalion Chief Bob Keys. "On 9/11 of 2001, we lost 343 firefighters. Many of them were my friends.”

“Maybe we can use this day as a catalyst for us all to do better. If we want to have a better America, we need to be better people," Herbert said.

Herbert also emphasized the right to vote — a fundamental way for Americans to show patriotism and to honor those who have lost their lives serving our country.

