Exitus CEO booked on over 30 felony counts

PROVO, Utah — The CEO of a Utah-based non-profit dedicated to fighting human trafficking was booked into Utah County Jail Friday for over 30 felony offenses.

Candace Lierd, 37, formerly known as Candace Rivera, faces charges of communications fraud, theft, and forgery among others. The arrest comes as a result of an investigation by the Utah Attorney General's Office into the non-profit, EXITUS, which began back in June.

According to arresting documents filed Friday, the investigation was prompted after Lierd was charged with felony check fraud over a check written for over $8,000 to a vendor for services at a 2022 event hosted by the non-profit.

Investigators uncovered multiple instances communications fraud, false statements, embezzlement, as well as the ability to obtain fraudulent passports.

Lierd is currently being held without bail, pending trial.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.