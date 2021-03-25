'Expect the Great' conference helps young black Utahns prepare for college

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's System of Higher Education has brought together black students, college staff, and professionals ever year in a conference called "Expect the Great."

The purpose is to bridge what is called the "opportunity gap" between young African, African American, and black students and their white counterparts.

This year, the conference is virtual, it's free, and it's being hosted by Betty Sawyer, the Director of Community Engagement for Weber State University.

"We want to make sure that all of our youth know that education is for them, and postsecondary education is definitely an option," Sawyer said.

If you would like to participate, it starts Friday, March 25 and is free. While it is specifically intended for black students, registration is open to anyone interested in learning. Click here to learn more and to register.