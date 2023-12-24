Experts offer advice for those grieving during holidays

SALT LAKE CITY — Many people look forward to the holiday season, but that may not be the case for those who are grieving.

“People might be grieving for a lot of different reasons,” said Gabriella Murza. “Whether it's a death in the family, maybe — that might be the most salient what people might be thinking of. But even if somebody moves... and, you know, people are not able to enjoy the same type of family togetherness or those experiences like they used to.”

Experts like Murza and Ashley Yauger, both health and wellness faculty at Utah State University Extension, say the holidays can be stressful, and there is pressure for everything to be merry.

“There's, you know... this kind of perfect holiday, everything is going smoothly and then you kind of throw this wrench in, right?” said Murza.

Yauger said it’s OK to keep expectations low.

She recommends if you notice a family member or friend struggling, to ask them about it.

“I think the most important thing is to ask if you notice something. Ask them,” said Yauger, “I think we're scared sometimes to ask the question. ‘Are you thinking about hurting yourself? How are you doing? Are you struggling?’ It doesn't so much matter how we ask as long as we're being passionate and concerned about our loved ones.”

For some, there is anxiety about what triggering topics could be brought up at the dinner table.

The experts said the key is to think ahead.

“Think through: ‘What are some of the things that people might bring up tonight at our family dinner or my friend's dinner?’ And plan ahead,” said Yauger. “Maybe some responses that you might have. It's also OK to say, you know, ‘I’m not ready to talk about that,’ or ‘I don't want to talk about that right now. Let's talk later, you know, next week, next year.’ And I think that's OK.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing a crisis, or need someone to talk to during the holiday season, call the suicide and crisis hotline at 9-8-8.