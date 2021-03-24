Experts say best defense against mass shooting is to be prepared

OREM, Utah -- A mass shooting Monday in Boulder, Colorado is opening questions on what to do if faced with that terrifying situation.

Self-defense experts advise people to be prepared for the worst so they’ll know what to do when faced with violence.

“There is no immunity to this. Our best course of action is training, is running through scenarios,” said Neal Currey, an Army veteran and owner of Ready Gunner in Orem. “People think that your personal safety or your family’s safety is somebody else’s responsibility -- it’s not. Your safety is your responsibility.”

Currey believes safety starts with being aware of your surroundings when in a public space.

“We just have our face buried in our phones. We are walking around with our head down. We think we are in a safe environment, there is nothing we need to be aware of,” Currey said.

Currey teaches several self-defense classes.

“In every situation, panicking is never the solution,” he said.

Along with awareness and not panicking, he teaches people to be prepared to react and know what to do if faced with the worst possible scenario.

“If you have practiced this before, it’s going to be a lot easier. You booked that muscle memory as opposed to, I have nothing in my piggy bank of data to react to this situation,” Currey said.