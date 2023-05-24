Experts warn hikers of risks during Utah's 'dangerous' season

KANE COUNTY, Utah — As more people visit Utah's popular hiking destinations, experts hope a few tips will go a long way to save a life during Utah's 'dangerous' season.

According to Wasatch Mountain Club President Julie Kilgore, flash floods are adding to the already dangerous Utah terrain so many people love to explore.

“The trails are busier,” she said. “More people are coming into the state. Everybody wants to live and play and work in Utah.”

The club has seen a surge in explorers following the pandemic and increased social media posts exposing the beautiful landscape and hikes in the state.

While she said it’s great that people want to be active outdoors, new challenges come with trekking through remote and rugged areas.

“Things change when you get out of the urban environment and into more the wilderness backpack,” she said. “Backcountry environment risks go up.”

Four people have died after being swept up by flash floods near Buckskin Gulch in just two months.

Commander of Search and Rescue with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rod Willis said hikers should continuously check the weather in a wide area they are hiking before heading out.

“I mean, it can be clear skies, you know, up above, but it could be storming just north of your area upstream from where you're at,” said Deputy Willis, “So I would just advise people to check the weather forecast, double check it, make sure that they're safe before they go out.”

Kilgore said most accidents happen to both novices and experts alike, and that it’s important for everyone to do their research and make the right call on whether it’s worth it to do a certain hike or exploration.

“If there's any question, just pick another hike there," she said. "There's so much beautiful country out there and, the slots will be there another day when you don't have quite so much risk."

Essentials in hiker safety before heading outside can be found on the Wasatch Mountain Club's website here.