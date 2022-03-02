Expired dynamite causes road closure, evacuations in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A road was temporarily closed and residents were evacuated after expired dynamite was believed to have been found in Summit County on Wednesday.

According to the Park City Fire District, Hoytsville Road was closed near Creamery Lane and Hoyt Lane in Coalville "due to the discovery of expired dynamite," a social media post read.

The Salt Lake City Police bomb squad was called in, and a local fire crew responded to the scene.

Officials said residents of a nearby home were evacuated.

However, upon investigation, the items were identified as old road flares and the scene was cleared shortly afterwards.

There was no report of any injuries associated with the incident.