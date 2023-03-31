Explosion-caused fire fully destroys vacation Weber County home

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A vacation home near Powder Mountain was completely demolished by a reported explosion-caused fire Friday morning.

Officials got reports of a fire at about 5 a.m. Friday, which is also when areas of Utah got hammered by an intense snow storm.

Weber Fire District

Crews faced multiple weather-related challenges when it came to fighting the fire, which created difficulties for responding firefighters.

Challenges included blizzard-like driving conditions, heavy snow on the road, a buried fire hydrant and heavy snow on the home.

Weber Fire District

When crews arrived, they found a 1,000-square-foot home heavily involved in the fire and reports say there may have been an explosion that ignited the blaze.

Officials said the explosion may have been caused by propane.

Photos show snow as tall as a firetruck in the area, and the home completely flattened as dark smoke clouds toward the sky.

Weber Fire District

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.