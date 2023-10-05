'Express library' coming soon to Salt Lake City Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City will be trading Bees for books soon, as an "express branch" library will be opening in the area.

Salt Lake City's Public Library will be building a "Ballpark Express Branch," slated to open in the summer of 2024, with construction beginning this year.

Though the library will be just 600 square feet, Ballpark residents will be able to pick up materials on hold ordered from the larger branches, borrow from a small collection of books, and use public computers or WiFi.

It will be located at 1406 S. West Temple, right across from the old ballpark, where crews will transform a residential duplex into the temporary library.

Currently, the city plans to build a permanent location in the area within five years, during which time the temporary library will be open.