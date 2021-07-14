Facebook Data Center in Eagle Mountain is up and running

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Facebook’s Eagle Mountain Data Center is now live and serving traffic, meaning the center is helping to bring apps and services to people all over the world.

Ground was broken for the sprawling complex in 2018, but it was officially opened Wednesday July 14.

It is one of only 17 Facebook Data Centers in the world.

It’s now live and serving traffic which means when you're sharing photos and videos or sending messages it can be stored in the Eagle Mountain center.

Facebook says Utah is such a great place to do business because of its infrastructure, the talented pool of skilled workers and the community.

“Facebook is really committed to the long term vitality of Eagle Mountain City and all of Utah County,” said William Marks, Community Development Manager with Facebook Utah. “So this represents to us more than a $1 billion investment in Utah, it represents to us not just a place to work, but a place to live, also it represents to us a community to be a part of.”

The data center is operated on 100 percent renewable energy.

The data center will employ 200 people plus the 1200 to 1300 construction workers that are on site daily.

Facebook is planning five buildings total in Utah.

