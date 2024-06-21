Fallen Hero escort cart for Vietnam veteran makes stop at Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Forty Patriot Guard Riders made their only stop in Utah at the Bountiful Veterans Park Friday morning to rest and eat lunch before they continued their journey to New Jersey.

The cart, provided by Alaska Airlines, will carry Vietnam Navy Veteran Roy Campbell to his final resting place in New Jersey from Seattle as part of The Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier Program.

The purpose of the program is to provide a dignified transfer of fallen soldiers to their final resting place, with Patriot Guard Riders taking turns in locations across the country to escort the cart every step of the way.

According to Patriot Guard Rider Tim Gentry, they arrived after leaving Phoenix, Arizona for three days.

"Seattle group has volunteered their time and effort with the cart and was thrilled that we were being allowed to take Roy on his final journey back home to New Jersey. His family is in New Jersey," said Gentry. "They volunteered to let us participate with them."

After Utah, they will head to Nashville, Tennessee before their final journey to New Jersey.

"That's what we do. We never forget our veterans," he said. "Roy Campbell is a special United States Navy veteran, and we're very proud to be able to do this for him and his family."

For Bountiful Mayor Kendalyn Harris, it's been an exciting opportunity to give everyone a quick stop before their continent-spanning journey continues.

"It's just such a wonderful place to really be able to get us a better sense of the sacrifice that some of these men and women make and for them to stop here today is really awesome," said Harris. "It's good for us to be able to see them and to be able to see that what they're doing and the sacrifice they're making to make sure that they attend this, these remains to their destination."

Harris' grandfathers served in the military, and seeing this event unfold brought those stories she heard to life.

"I think it's so awesome that we can remember and appreciate the heroes that we've had and, and to remember that the freedoms we have were paid with the price," she said.