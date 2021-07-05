Family asks for help finding man who disappeared in Tooele last month

TOOELE, Utah — A 32-year-old man disappeared in Tooele late last month, and members of his family are asking for help in locating him.

Rick Morris was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on June 25, in the area of 770 W 700 S in Tooele.

A missing person flyer for Morris describes him as Caucasian, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Morris family has distributed hundreds of flyers throughout the county, and they're making daily updates on a "Find Rick Morris" Facebook page.

"Any help would be appreciated. The areas we've searched are bordered in red on the Find Rick Morris page. So any searching outside of that, just let me know on that page and I can update the search area," said Mariah Morris, Rick's sister.

Morris is diabetic and he needs his medication to survive, the flyer states.

Anyone with surveillance video from the morning of June 25 or details on Morris' whereabouts is urged to call 435-882-5600 or contact police.