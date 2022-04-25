Family becomes stuck for hours while off-roading in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A family had to wait hours for help over the weekend after they became stuck while off-roading in rural Utah.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said search & rescue members and deputies responded to the Ant Flat area early Saturday morning to the family's stranded Jeep near the Weber/Cache County line.
The family of four tried to make it across Ant Flat road late Friday night and became stuck in the snow. Finally, at about 4:00 a.m. Saturday they were able to get a text message out to ask for help. Responders were able to get them out safely.
The sheriff's office reminded people to check road conditions before going off-road, especially during spring conditions. Often times there is a lot more snow down the trail.