WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A family had to wait hours for help over the weekend after they became stuck while off-roading in rural Utah.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said search & rescue members and deputies responded to the Ant Flat area early Saturday morning to the family's stranded Jeep near the Weber/Cache County line.

Weber County Sheriff's Office Family becomes stuck for hours while off -roading in Weber County, April 23 2022

The family of four tried to make it across Ant Flat road late Friday night and became stuck in the snow. Finally, at about 4:00 a.m. Saturday they were able to get a text message out to ask for help. Responders were able to get them out safely.

The sheriff's office reminded people to check road conditions before going off-road, especially during spring conditions. Often times there is a lot more snow down the trail.