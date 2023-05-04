Family, community continue search for missing woman after falling into Weber River

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A family is saying they believe their daughter, 28-year-old Libby Stimpson, fell into the Weber River Monday.

“Libby was larger than life. She is. She loved life, she loved living. Incredibly talented. Beautiful girl," said her father Jack Lassetter. “She was out playing with her dogs. Near the river. One of them lost their collar. We don’t know exactly what happened.”

Lassetter said they think Libby fell into the Weber River near her home, the dogs made it home but with Libby nowhere to be seen.

“She’s in a rushing river, lots of debris. It’s been over what, 72 hours now," said Lassetter.

Lassetter said he is being realistic about Libby's condition. But he is also still hanging on to the thought he may be able to hug his daughter again.

“I hope they find her sleeping on the banks somewhere," he said.

An entire community rallied around the family, taking shifts searching for Libby along the river.

“The first thing that comes to our mind is if it was our own kid," said Jane Harvey, a family friend.

Harvey watched the rushing water from the bridge on Adams Avenue Parkway Wednesday.

“The best way to show them that you care and love them is to go help and be there for them and that's what we're hoping that we can do for them," she said.

Others kept watch at other points along the river.

“I appreciate everybody who’s searching for her right now," said Lassetter, "I can’t tell you how much I appreciate our first responders for doing that.”

Right now when thinking of Libby, Jack said he also thinks of his other daughter, Sady Ann Rogers, who passed away six years ago.

“We know where she is. She sits right here," he said, gesturing to his shoulder, "Libby right here. I have two angels.”

He said he knows no matter what the outcome is with Libby, her sister has her back.

“She’s just an amazing soul, She’s an angel," he said, "And she’s singing to us right now. That’s her sister’s wind chimes, but they’ll be twins. And they loved each other.”