Family concerned about Utah woman missing 2+ weeks

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Loved ones of Valerie Gardner say she hasn’t been heard from since November 26.

“We are really worried because this is not at all usual for her to be out of touch and have no one know where she is for this long,” her sister Becky Gibbs said.

Valerie is 46 years old. Her family says she lives in an apartment in Salt Lake City with a roommate and a cat.

Becky says she spent time with Valerie on Thanksgiving.

“Normal, eating good food, watching the kids play,” Becky described of that day. “Nothing unusual.”

The next day — Black Friday — Valerie went to work at Sundance Clothing in West Valley City. She was seen leaving work and driving away from the business park that evening. She hasn’t been seen since.

“A supervisor, someone from where she works called me because I am her emergency contact there, to say she hadn't come into work that Saturday,” Becky said.

Becky’s calls to Valerie’s phone have gone straight to voicemail since that weekend.

She doesn't believe Valerie had any intention of going off the grid and vanishing from her family.

“As time goes on without hearing anything, it's upsetting,” she said.

Valerie drives a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Utah license plate “G82 3BB.”

Anyone who may have seen Valerie is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000. Her case number is 21-218461.

“We just want her back,” Becky said.