Family desperate to find North Salt Lake father missing for nearly a week

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A North Salt Lake father hasn’t been seen for nearly a week and his family says each day without answers is more difficult.

41-year-old Andrew Gulledge was last seen on December 31 around 11 p.m. He was caught on surveillance video leaving the Marriott in Provo and was staying with a friend. He did not tell anyone where he was headed at the time.

Police say they have detective working on the case, but so far there have been no leads and they do not suspect foul play. They say it has been hard to track him since he left his cell phone behind at the hotel.

His wife says they’re currently separated, but still have a good relationship for their two young kids, a three-year-old girl, and a nine-month-old boy.

“I fear the worst, but my hope is he’s alive. I’m still trying to understand myself exactly what the motive was for going out that late, by himself,” said Lesley Gulledge.

She says while he does like to night hike, she doesn’t know why he left with hardly any supplies.

Marriott provided her with surveillance video of him leaving the hotel on Friday night. In the video, he is wearing a backpack but she says he left behind a heavy coat in the room.

As time passes it’s getting harder to explain to Andrew’s two young children where their dad is.

“They’d do like a night-night call, like a facetime and he was regularly doing that. We really miss that part,” said Lesley.

Lesley says despite them being separated, they are on good terms, and she loves him and wants to know he’s okay.

Andrew is the main source of income for the family so a GoFundMe has been set up to help during this uncertain time.