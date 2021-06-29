Family desperately searches for missing Tooele man

TOOELE, Utah – A family is desperately searching for their loved one.

Rick Morris has not been seen since early Friday morning when he unexpectedly left his home and never returned.

Rick is described as a 32-year-old white male, with hazel eyes and dark brown hair. He is 6’2” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Family members say Rick is diabetic and left home without his insulin. Their search is urgent because they fear he won’t be able to survive without his medication.

“When he gets so low [blood sugar], he falls asleep,” said Rick’s sister Mariah Morris. If you don’t wake him up, he can go into a coma and die.”

Mariah, other family members, friends and even strangers, have searched around the clock from sunrise to sunset looking for clues.

They have knocked on hundreds of doors and posted countless fliers, but so far, their efforts have come up empty.

“I want to find my boy. I’d like to find my boy,” said Vern Morris, Rick’s father.

Tooele Police are also involved in the search. They have looked through abandoned houses and sheds and have followed up on numerous leads. They consider Rick endangered due to his medical condition.

Hours of searching have left the Morris family exhausted. Their love for Rick is what keeps them going.

“I am so heartbroken,” Mariah said through tears. “I go home and cry in the shower. I can’t imagine a life without him.”

The family has set up this Facebook page where people can share tips and learn the time and location of any planned search parties.