Family, dignitaries honor Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral service

SALT LAKE CITY — Family members and numerous dignitaries will honor the life and career of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch during a funeral service Friday.

The senator, who served under six presidents and sponsored hundreds of bills that were signed into law, died on April 23 at the age of 88.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Dallin H. Oaks will preside over the funeral service which is being held at the Institute of Religion on the campus of the University of Utah.

Hatch's daughter, Marcia Hatch Whetton, U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith, and Zion's Bank CEO A. Scott Anderson are among the speakers at the service, along with musical performances by Hatch's grandchildren and the University of Utah Institute Singers. Both songs performed during the service were written by Hatch who was a prolific songwriter.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson are among those who are attending the service of the man who represented the state as senator from 1977-2018.