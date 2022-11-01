Watch Now
Family displaced after mercury spill in South Jordan home

Posted at 7:54 AM, Nov 01, 2022
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A family was temporarily displaced after a mercury spill in their South Jordan home on Monday night.

The spill happened in the area of Kings Crossing Way and 118th South.

Officials told FOX 13 News that vials of mercury spilt in the home. Multiple crews responded to the area to help clean up the spill.

"I don't believe it's a big spill," explained Deputy Chief Ryan Lessner with the South Jordan Fire Department. I don't have a quantity but to the best of my knowledge it's a relatively small amount but the response is due to the nature of the mercury itself."

Officials said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Until the Salt Lake County Health Department gives an "all clear" on the situation, the family will not be able to go back into their home.

