Families displaced after fire in St. George

ST GEORGE, Utah — A family has been displaced in St. George after a large fire ripped through a neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to St. George Fire Chief Bob Stoker, the call came in after 6:30 p.m. about a fire in the backyard of a home near 250 North 2700 East. When crews arrived they found a fire burning in a large grove of bamboo trees. It burned through several backyards. Several sheds and outbuildings were lost. One RV was burned and the fire damaged the rear room of a mobile home.

It took 30 firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control. The cause is under investigation.

The two displaced families were being helped by Red Cross.