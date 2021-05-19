Family files suit against caregiver over nearly stolen items, rare coins from Kaysville couple

After a caregiver pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge pertaining to stolen collectibles valued at nearly $450,000, the victim’s family is now filing a civil suit for the value of the items taken that they never got back.

Lisa Nicole Odekirk was sentenced in July of 2019 after a 2018 police investigation showed that she had stolen items ranging from tools to rare coins from Ben and Rea Whicker. Odekirk was hired as a caregiver for the Whickers through Interim Healthcare of Davis-Weber County.

Ben Whicker, an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War, required extra assistance around his home during his final years as he battled Alzheimer’s. His daughter Ryanne says that they had a rotating group of caregivers at the home until Odekirk came.

“She was so sweet and so kind, and gave my mom hugs and my mom just really fell in love with her, she was like the dream come true we thought,” said Ryanne, who said that after Odekirk came, her mom and dad started ‘losing’ items around the house. “Just little things like hair clippers and a drill, he was always a tool man and his tools didn’t get misplaced and he wasn’t using them by that time.”

Ryanne says that her parents and their caregiver Lisa would spend hours and hours around the home looking for missing items that Lisa had already taken.

“She encouraged them look around their home for things that they were missing and trying to find and would follow them around and say ‘oh, your memory must be bad, you’re not remembering where you left things’,” said Randall Spencer, an attorney representing the Whicker’s. Spencer is filing a case against Odekirk and Interim Healthcare Davis-Weber for the valued amount of the property stolen. The case also mentions that Interim had previous reports of Odekirk stealing property from clients. “South Ogden and Willard have received similar complaints against Lisa Odekirk for similar conduct,” reads a 2018 court documents.

The coins that were taken date back to the Great Depression. According to a probable cause document obtained by Fox13 from 2018, “It turns out that over $400,000.00 in property was taken from the victims. Most notably, a box of rare, pre-1900 coins, including gold coins, was stolen during this time period. Each coin had a minimal value of over $1,000. Lisa never had permission to take any of the victims' property, including any of the coins,” the document reads. “As Kaysville police investigated the report, they discovered that Lisa had been busy at pawn shops and coin shops.”

The statement, signed by David County Attorney Troy Rawlings, acknowledges that Odekirk claimed on numerous occasions that the Whickers gave her the coins. The victims denied those claims by saying “The coins were meant to be for family upon their deaths.”

“What really strikes me in this case is the need for loved ones to pay extra close attention when they are seeking to hire a caregiver for their elderly parents that may not be as acute intellectually as they once were,” said Spencer. “This is really a tragic case, it’s one that I would describe as bullying.”

“Just do your research, pay the thirty-five bucks, get a background check, do a criminal check, no matter how much you think that they are just the best thing that’s happened to your parents,” said Ryanne, cautioning everyone who needs to look for caregivers or any sort of assistance for their family.