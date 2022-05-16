Family, friends, coworkers gather at local haunted house to honor Utah woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

SALT LAKE CITY — Friends and family gathered Sunday to honor a young Utah woman who police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend.

Brooklyn Tyree, a 23-year-old mother, was found dead in the Five Mile Pass area of Tooele County on May 6.

Police said 28-year-old Brandon Zipperle, who was also the father of Tyree's 7-month-old son, admitted to shooting and killing her.

The Fear Factory, a popular where Tyree had worked for several years, invited people to come and honor her life.

"She worked here for several years, and as part of the 'Fear Family,' we call it... we are here to support her family and to be a part in this and celebrate her life," co-owner Rob Dunfield said. "She obviously had a lot of people that loved her and cared about her."

Zipperle was arrested on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice.