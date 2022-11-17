Family of 7 displaced after house fire in Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A family of seven was displaced early Thursday morning after a garage fire triggered "several explosions" in Santaquin.

Santaquin police reported that crews headed to a home at 3:30 a.m. for a garage fire.

The home was evacuated and police said "several explosions" were reported from combustibles within the garage.

Video from FOX 13 News viewer Angella Garlick shows tall flames and smoke billowing from the home.

Crews from Payson, Rocky Ridge, Genola and Spanish Fork helped combat the fire and icy conditions were mitigated by public works, police said.

The family was displaced but able to stay with nearby relatives.

Investigators are still working to determine how much damage to the home was caused by the fire.