Family of five involved in Tesla crash on Salt Flats, traveling over 100 mph

Wendover Police Department
Posted at 7:05 AM, Sep 05, 2022
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A family of five from Utah County was traveling over 100 miles per hour in a Tesla when they crashed on the Bonneville Salt Flats Sunday night, police report.

The Wendover Police Department said that the crash happened when the 2022 Tesla collided with an earthen berm just after 8:30 p.m.

Inside the vehicle was a family of five from Utah County, police said. The occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Seatbelts and airbags were credited for reducing injuries in the incident.

All five of the passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The ages and identities, as well as the exact conditions of the family members, were not made immediately available.

