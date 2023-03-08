Family of Zane James launches charity to help substance abuse recovery

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The family of Zane James has launched a new nonprofit to help Utahns with substance abuse recovery.

19-year-old Zane James was shot and killed by a Cottonwood Heights police officer in 2018.

Before his death, his family said Zane battled with addiction.

"When our son was ready, nobody else was," said his father, Aaron James.

When it came to getting Zane help, Aaron said it was not easy to find.

“We saw the gaps in resources that prevented Zane from getting the care he needed and the safe spaces for those critical moments in his life," said Aaron.

Aaron and his wife Tiffany decided it was time to fill those gaps.

They created Power Forward Utah, a nonprofit aiming to give $100,000 this year in sober lifestyle scholarships to Utahns trying to recover.

The first two checks were signed and delivered to First Step Housing, which provides a person a home for six months, and Fit To Recover, which provides nutrition, fitness, and a community to those who are transitioning into sobriety.

“We’re taking that first step to fill those gaps, to connect people with a safe space to live in a safe community, to support them while they figure out how to live and grow in recovery," said Aaron.