Family reacts to police dash camera video that resulted in fatal crash, thanks community for support

SALT LAKE CITY — It has now been one week since the life of Thy Vu Mims was killed after being t-boned by a suspected drunk driver as they were trying to run from police.

On Friday, dash camera video from officers pursing the suspect was released.

Read - Dash cam video shows high-speed chase that resulted in deadly crash

In combining the radio traffic from the initial incident and the dash camera video, a more complete picture of what happened during the incident is made clear.

FOX 13 has made the decision to not show the moment of impact during the crash out of respect for the family.

The pursuit started when officers turned from 1000 North onto 1200 West in Salt Lake.

As the dash camera video was released, the family of Thy Vu Mims was saying their final goodbyes. Her husband said he and his family were not happy with the timing.

“Yesterday was just a really really hard day” Tripp Mims, Husband to Thy Vu Mims said. “We are just incredibly upset with how it's been handled, just the amount of heartlessness and insensitivity that for that to happen.”

Mims says he and his family are extremely grateful for the amazing love and support from the community during this difficult time.

“It's such a shame to see those two at the same time the drastic difference and so I am really trying not to be bitter about those two different pieces” he said. “Just finding out how far people and how much people are willing to give and help my family, Thy’s adult life she was involved in service I can guarantee there are people that she changed the way that they looked and thought about community.”

So, with this week being a very tough one for Mims family and the community, they are trying to move forward as best they can.

"So that’s why I am kind of telling myself you know like in 10 years it's still thy and that’s what I am going to be thinking about.” he said.