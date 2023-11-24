Family remembers 12-year-old son killed in dirt bike collision

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — 12-year-old Efraim Carreon was killed while riding his dirt bike just outside of Grantsville Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers say he collided with a car at around 5:45 p.m. Monday night and died on the scene. The collision is still under investigation.

His family placed a memorial of wreaths, flowers and balloons where it happened at the intersection of Sun Valley Drive and Highway 138.

“He was just a beautiful source of life and joy,” said the boy’s father Efraim Carreon Sr.

Carrion said his son was a caring boy who loved adventure, video games, competitive dirt biking, and his family.

“There are no words, because he was my little friend. My little boy. I would give the world for him.”

Carreon said he's not sure how his family will be able to move on without their brother and son, but said the family will be strong for Efraim because that’s what he would have wanted.

“I don’t wish for this to ever happen to anybody,” said Carreon, “I know accidents happen. But we all have to be extremely careful of our actions 100%. From assuming there could be something as we’re driving, or from blind spots to assume there’s something there.”

A GoFundMe for the family's funeral expenses can be found here.