Family remembers Salt Lake City woman killed during police chase

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a woman killed during a high-speed police chase is struggling to understand why this tragedy happened.

Thy Vu Mims died when the car she was driving was broadsided by a driver trying to get away from North Salt Lake Police officers Saturday.

Investigators say officers began chasing the suspected drunk driver in North Salt Lake and the pursuit continued into the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City where the collision took place.

“This should have not happened,” said Tripp Mims, Thy’s husband. “Absolutely, it should not have happened.”

As Tripp tries to process the senseless crash that stole his wife’s life, the Salt Lake City Police Department is the outside agency investigating this as an officer involved critical incident.

While the crash occurred in Salt Lake City, SLCPD officers were not involved in the chase. The chase involves the North Salt Lake Police Department.

The results of the investigation will be screened by the Salt Lake County District Attorney.

Thy Vu Mims leaves behind her husband, two children, family members, friends, and neighbors she touched with her kindness.

“It is just an absolute loss,” Tripp said. “The future just looks so different.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tripp and Thy started a baking business that allowed Thy to connect with the community.

“I always joked with her, ‘you might think of yourself as the bread lady selling bread, but at these pop-ups people are coming to talk to you and the bread is secondary,’” Tripp said.

Her death has left a void in many lives.

"Healing is a lifelong process and it will always be there," Tripp said.

He plans to continue the family's baking business to remember Thy and keep her light shining in the community.

“She was so inclusionary, I have to emulate all of that for her,” he said. “Every item I bake will be for Thy.”