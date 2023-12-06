Family remembers St. George flight surgeon killed in Osprey crash near Japan

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George family is grieving after their loved one was one of eight crew members who died in an aircraft crash near Japan last week.

Maj. Eric V. Spendlove was a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force, 353rd Special Operations Wing.

"He is the baby of the family, so I have an older brother and then there's me and then Eric," said Monica Murset, Eric's older sister.

The 36-year-old, according to Monica, had strong ties to St. George.

"Eric attended a middle school and high school here in St. George. He graduated from Dixie High School in 2005. He also attended Dixie State," Monica said.

Monica says her brother joined the Air Force while in medical school and had been active in the military for 10 years.

"When he had the opportunity to join a special operations group, he was all over that. It gave him access to traveling the world alongside some true heroes, and he absolutely loved serving his country," Monica said.

Tyler Murset, his brother-in-law, said serving his country took Eric across the country and the world.

"He served initially while he was in medical school in Pikeville, Kentucky, and then he was moved to Clearwater, Florida, and then he was moved to Illinois," Tyler said.

That eventually led Eric to Washington, before being stationed in Okinawa, Japan for the last year and a half.

His wife, Chelsea, and their four children were there right by his side as he headed overseas.

"It was something that they were so excited to do and for the opportunity to give their kids to experience a whole another culture," Monica said.

Monica described her brother as the ultimate "girl dad" to his three girls. Monica says his youngest, a boy, had just turned one year old on Nov. 21.

However, things changed after Monica says she received a phone call from her dad, just before 4 a.m. last Wednesday.

"He just received a call from Eric's commanding officer letting him know that Eric had been on a plane that went down," Monica said.

Maj. Spendlove was aboard a CV-22B Osprey when it went down during a training mission off the southwestern coast of Japan.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Bodies of six of the eight crew members have been located, according to the Associated Press, and three have been recovered. The remaining two crew members are considered to have not likely survived.

"It's a small group, and one of his best friends was with him when the plane went down, and he died with Eric," Tyler said. "Eric was larger than life with his crew."

As the family grieves this loss, Monica shared a message her brother sent their mother on his way home from a mission, just six weeks before before his death.

"I want to be the teacher and provider and protector of my children, the warrior to protect and defend my precious bride, at all costs, enjoying every day, enjoying every breath, knowing that tomorrow is not promised," Monica said.

The Mursets told FOX 13 News on Tuesday that Eric's wife and children will be coming to stay with them for as long as they need to.

A fundraiser has been set up for Spendlove's family, which can be found HERE.