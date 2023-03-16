Family rescued after being stranded in Snow Canyon State Park floods

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A family of five was rescued after being stranded by flooding at Snow Canyon State Park on Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., officials received a call concerning the family was stranded at the park's Johnson Canyon Trail after flooding suddenly arrived and they were unable to make it back.

The family of five, with three children ages two, four and six years old, are from south Florida and were at the state park during spring break.

Due to the cold temperatures and rainy weather, the Swift Water team was dispatched. Believing the children should not get into the freezing water, it was decided that a high line be put up for them to walk across in order to keep them out of the water.

The rescue team was able to put the family into harnesses with personal floatation devices and shuttled them one at a time across the fast-moving water on top of the high line, starting with the mother.

The family was able to cross the high line without anyone falling into the water. Afterwards, the group was examined by medical personnel for any signs of hypothermia and were all wrapped in blankets.

When it was determined the members of the family were all in good health, officers let them go after the operation was finished at 7:30 p.m., making the rescue nearly three hours long.