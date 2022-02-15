Farmers Feeding Utah to distribute food for Bluffdale military families on February 22

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Farmers Feeding Utah invites service members to attend a food distribution event on February 22, where beef, pork, potatoes, eggs, milk, cheese and other local products will be given away to help reduce food insecurity among Utah's enlisted men and women.

This "Military Miracle" project will be hosted at Camp Williams in Bluffdale from 2:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. at the Utah National Guard office.

Farmers Feeding Utah is a nonprofit "Miracle of Agriculture" organization started by the Utah Farm Bureau to benefit both producers and those in need of help to feed their families.

According to the organization's website, “The mission of the Utah Farm Bureau is to inspire all Utah families to connect, succeed, and grow through the ‘Miracle of Agriculture’ . . . We’re encouraging all Utahns to help grow a miracle by donating to the ‘Farmers Feeding Utah’ campaign, so we can keep our state’s farm and ranch families producing the local food we all need, and also feed the growing number of families in need,” said Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson.

Farmers Feeding Utah is hosting a free food distribution event for military families in need scheduled Feb. 22, 2022. Register now to secure your spot! See flyer for registration information. #MilitaryMiracleProject @UtahFarmBureau pic.twitter.com/giVlfdM8Mq — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) February 15, 2022

Service members are invited to register early to secure their spot in this event, as it is limited to 300 participants.

To learn more and inquire about future events, visit their website.