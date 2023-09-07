Farmers market vouchers promote healthy eating among Utahns in need

AMERICAN FORK — A Utah food pantry is rolling out a program that helps ensure senior citizens in need have access to fresh produce of their choice.

At Tabitha's Way in American Fork, Al Switzler explained that hunger and food insecurity impact people of all ages, including seniors.

“We serve here and in our South pantry, combined about 500 Seniors every month," he said.

Seniors need a variety of nutritious and fresh food, not just shelf staples and items commonly donated to pantries.

“There's a lot of bread that gets donated and sugar pops and green beans," Switzler remarked. "But we worked very hard to also provide the cheese and the eggs and the milk and the produce."

That's why the Utah Food Bank partnered with farmers and gardeners within the state to ensure qualifying seniors have access to locally grown fruits and vegetables.

“They'll get vouchers for $50. That's ten, $5 vouchers that they can use at supporting farmers markets,” Switzler said.

Once a qualifying senior gets their voucher, they can visit various farmers markets and pick what produce they want to take home to incorporate into their daily meals.

The initiative not only supports seniors, it also supports local farmers.

“If you're a farmer, having an additional outlet, and an additional market that supported, it's got to be helpful," Switzler reflected.

He called the situation a "win-win" saying seniors have happier lives as they eat nutritious food and farmers get a little more cash in their pocket.

To learn more about the program or to learn if you qualify, click here.