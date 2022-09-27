Farmington father in coma after falling 40 feet from overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Farmington husband and father of five children is in coma after family and friends say he fell 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday.

Hayden Gurman went out for a short run on the morning of September 24th. When his wife, Lisa, hadn't heard from her husband, she looked up his phone to track his location and showed he was at the University of Utah Hospital.

"My heart dropped and I knew something was wrong," Lisa said.

Farmington police showed up shortly after, telling her witnesses saw Hayden climb over the barricade on the overpass over Interstate 15 to get out of the way of traffic, thinking their was a sidewalk on the other side.

However, there wasn't a sidewalk, causing Hayden to fall 40 feet below.

Gurman was life-flighted to the hospital where is in a medically-induced coma and suffering from several fractures.

"It couldn't be real that this was Hayden Gurman, that had, had an accident," said friend Michael Dame.

Dame said he and Hayden had just registered to participate in the Ogden Marathon next spring and decided to start training.

"To say it isn't a miracle is foolishness, I mean, people fall from the top of the ladder and don't survive," said Andy Dame, Michael's younger brother and lifelong friend of Hayden's.

Family and friends say beyond being a devoted husband and father, Gurman is also a great cook, a lover of fitness and has a passion for teaching.

"Just an angel on earth, perfect, sweet," Lisa described her husband. "Just the most incredible human I've ever known."

Jacob Gold graduated from Viewmont High School last year, and is a former student of Hayden's.

"He's changed my life in so many different ways," said Gold, who is currently a student at Southwestern Oregon Community College. "That guy fights strong and I know he's going to fight for it."

The hope is Gurman will also get to eventually return home to the greatest joys in his life, his wife and kids.

"I just want everyone to know that he is incredible, and he is the real thing, he has a heart of gold," Lisa said.

There are currently two GoFundMe pages set up to help Hayden and his family. Those who wish to donate can find the pages HERE and HERE.