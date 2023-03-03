Farmington man makes miraculous recovery after falling 40 feet

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Farmington husband and father of five children fell 40 feet from a highway overpass back in September of last year.

Hayden Gurman says he went out for a run on the morning of September 24.

"I remember running down the road, I remember saying hi to a neighbor and then it just goes blank and the next thing I know I was in the hospital," said Gurman.

Witnesses told Farmington Police that day they saw Gurman climb over a barricade on the overpass over Interstate 15 to get out of the way of traffic, thinking there was a sidewalk on the other side.

However, there wasn't, causing Gurman to fall 40 feet below.

"10 feet from the train tracks, so I hit the ground," said Gurman.

Gurman told FOX 13 News on Thursday that his injuries were pretty extensive.

"My pelvis fell apart and broke a lot of vertebrae, I also lacerated a ton of organs, like my liver, kidneys, spleen," said Gurman.

After 33 days in the hospital, Gurman was able to return home and

He was greeted by a crowd of people, including his students from Viewmont High School, where he teaches seminary to 10th through 12th graders.

"I've had a great support system, my family and my friends have all been there," said Gurman.

That includes his lifelong friend, Michael Dame.

"I'm just so glad I haven't, I didn't lose my best friend, you know, to this fall and it's, he's 100% Hayden," said Dame.

Dame and others have witnessed Gurman's swift recovery for the last few months.

He has gone from having to push himself up the stairs, to walking with a cane, to now being able to go for runs.

"Some of the hardest the hardest moments of my whole life I've literally had to relearn how to do everything," said Gurman.

In the process, Gurman has served as an inspiration to others.

"He's a walking miracle and he's got more to do with his life, he's got more to fulfill," said Dame.

Gurman's next goal includes finishing something he started.

He is currently running and training to participate in the Ogden Marathon in May. It was something he had just started doing the day of his accident.

"It's for my family, for my kids, for my students, you know, for all the pain I had to go through," said Gurman. "I'm excited, got another chance and can I take full advantage of that."

Gurman told FOX 13 News on Thursday that he was able to return to work in January when the new semester started.