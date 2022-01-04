Watch
Attempted child abduction investigation underway in Farmington

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:56:47-05

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating a reported child abduction attempt involving two suspects that occurred Monday afternoon.

Officials say the attempted abduction happened around 3 p.m. in the Arrowgate town homes subdivision in the area of 1900 West and 1075 North.

The suspects were described as two men, both dressed in all black clothing and gloves. After the unsuccessful abduction attempt, the suspects allegedly drove away in a white van.

Home security cameras were unable to provide any recordings of the incident.

Police ask residents in the area with any information or possible video recordings to contact the department at 801-451-5453.

