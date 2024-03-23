Fast moving house fire in Syracuse triggers large response

SYRACUSE, Utah — Crews from several agencies responded to a house fire in Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

The fire in the 2300 South block of Bluff Road was originally dispatched as a garage fire but by the time Syracuse firefighters arrived, it had extended to the home and flames were shooting out of the roof.

North Davis, Layton and Hill Air Force Base fire departments were also called to help knock down the fire.

FOX 13

It quickly worsened though and crews went into a defensive mode and put water on the fire from an aerial apparatus.

No word yet on injuries but some victims were treated for smoke inhalation.

One of the Hill Air Force Base firefighters said crews on scene put in an extraordinary effort.

FOX 13

He pointed out that a Syracuse firefighter was giving oxygen to a pet dog.

He also thought it was what he called “All American” to see crews pull down and save an American flag that was hanging at the house.

FOX 13

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.