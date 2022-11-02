Watch Now
Fatal accident involving truck shuts down I-15 lanes in Murray

Posted at 11:43 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 14:03:02-04

MURRAY, Utah — One person has died from a gunshot wound during an incident Wednesday involving a truck that jack-knifed on Interstate 15 in Murray.

The incident scene is located in the southbound lanes of the highway near 5200 South. A truck hauling vehicles can be seen blocking three right lanes of traffic near the scene.

According to a UHP spokesperson, the driver of a car involved in the incident died from a gunshot wound to the head. The truck driver was not injured and officials do not believe road rage played a factor in what occurred.

