Fatal accident involving truck shuts down I-15 lanes in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person has died from a gunshot wound during an incident Wednesday involving a truck that jack-knifed on Interstate 15 in Murray.

The incident scene is located in the southbound lanes of the highway near 5200 South. A truck hauling vehicles can be seen blocking three right lanes of traffic near the scene.

According to a UHP spokesperson, the driver of a car involved in the incident died from a gunshot wound to the head. The truck driver was not injured and officials do not believe road rage played a factor in what occurred.

