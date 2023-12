SOUTH WEBER, Utah — A woman was killed late Tuesday night in an auto pedestrian accident in Davis County.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells FOX 13 News the accident happened around 8:50 p.m.

A 40-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on southbound U.S. 89 near South Weber Drive.

It’s not clear why she was on the highway.

Her name has not been released.

The accident is still under investigation.