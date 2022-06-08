Fatal auto-pedestrian accident in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A pedestrian was killed in an accident in South Salt Lake early Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers say the fatal auto-pedestrian accident happened in the area of 2100 South and 700 West around 5:20 a.m.

A pedestrian was walking southbound on 700 West and was crossing 2100 South when he was struck by an SUV.

Investigators say the driver of that SUV may not have seen the pedestrian and has remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

"We want to make sure there was no impairment from either the driver or the pedestrian walking across the road,” said UHP Sgt. Mercadez Barrett. "It's still very early in the investigation so we're trying to figure out where he was coming from, going to. I think we know who he is at this point obviously I can't release that at this time.”

The victim's name will be released after his next of kin has been notified.

There is no access to the 2100 South freeway at 700 West at 700 West and it is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.