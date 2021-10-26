Fatal car crash in Logan Canyon Tuesday morning claims life of driver

LOGAN, Utah — A Dodge Caravan traveling through Logan Canyon lost control Tuesday morning and spun into the path of a Ford F-350, killing its driver who died at the scene of the accident.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the Dodge Caravan was traveling Eastbound on US-89 near milepost 489 when it hit barriers on both sides of the highway.

The Ford was traveling Westbound on the road and collided with the passenger side of the Caravan, killing the female driver.

A child riding in the Caravan was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lane restrictions are in place for while the cause of the crash is being investigated, and the site is cleaned up.

Road conditions are suspected to be a contributing factor.