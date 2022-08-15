Fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon leads to closures, delays

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday caused closures and delays as officials worked to investigate the scene.

The crash happened on State route 190 at Storm Mountain, near milepost 4.2, just before 10:30 a.m.

Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash was fatal, although details about how many people had been injured and killed was not made available.

Travelers should expect intermittent closures and delays until at least 1 p.m. Monday.

FOX 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.