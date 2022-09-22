Fatal crash in Cache County involving multiple vehicles, road expected to be closed for hours

LOGAN, Utah — A fatal crash between Wellsville and Logan Thursday morning involved several vehicles and left one person dead. The road will be closed for several hours while officials investigate.

The crash happened on US 89/91 at 3700 South.

Utah Highway Patrol told FOX 13 News they know one person died and one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials also reported the crash involved six to seven cars.

Several other minor injuries resulted from the crash, UHP said.

Both directions of US 89/91 at milepost 20 will be closed for the next several hours for an investigation. The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the scene will be cleared at 11 a.m.

UHP recommends drivers in the area use SR-23 North to SR-30 East as an alternate route into Logan.