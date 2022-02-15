Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Truck driver killed in I-15 accident near Payson

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Highway Patrol
Payson fatal truck crash
Posted at 12:24 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 14:27:47-05

PAYSON, Utah — A driver was killed Tuesday after their truck ran off Interstate 15 in Payson, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said a tire blew on a dump truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the highway near 800 South, causing it to lose control and careen into a guardrail before it spun, rolled on its side, and became fully engulfed in flames.

The adult male driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was the only occupant of the truck.

One lane of traffic is closed at the scene of the crash, with the on-ramp at 800 North expected to open shortly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere